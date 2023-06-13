Tension appears within The Judgment Day as WWE star teases face turn; Rhea Ripley tries to diffuse the situation

There continued to be tension within The Judgment Day this week, as two of the top stars appeared to be at odds with each other. Damian Priest was set to try and qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but he asked the rest of The Judgment Day not to interfere in his match.

This was last seen when Priest was set to face Seth Rollins in a World Heavyweight Title match as well. Last week, Priest said that he could beat Rollins without the rest of The Judgment Day. On that occasion, he failed, but before that, Finn Balor was clearly disapproving of his statement.

This week on RAW, Priest was able to win his match against Matt Riddle alone and qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

But it was what happened before the match that set tongues wagging. Once again, he said that he would go out and win his match alone, without the rest of the faction. Balor looked very unhappy with this statement, and the situation was tense backstage. The star also did not seem his regular self and said that he had a lot on his mind.

Rhea Ripley tried to diffuse the tension by saying that Priest was right, as he didn't need the help, hyping him up. The situation was still fraught with tension between Priest and Balor, and it remains to be seen what happens next here.

