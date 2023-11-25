Tension grows between Becky Lynch and her WarGames team during backstage segment

There seems to be some tension between Becky Lynch and her WarGames teammates after she had a heated argument with one of them.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were once the best of friends. However, as both women started competing for the top spot in the company, their friendship diminished greatly, and they became bitter rivals.

Recently, Charlotte Flair has been having trouble with Damage CTRL, and when they needed a final member for their WarGames team, The Queen reached out to her former best friend, who answered the call.

Tonight on SmackDown, Lynch was in the ring with her WarGames team, and Bayley interrupted them. This prompted The Man to challenge Damage CTRL to a tag team match.

Following this segment, The Man was backstage with her team when Charlotte Flair walked in and said that she spoke to Adam Pearce regarding the match. This didn't sit too well with Lynch, who didn't like Flair discussing her match behind her back.

Bianca Belair tried her best to diffuse the situation, but Lynch clearly stated that she came to SmackDown to fight and not to socialize.

It will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair can get on the same page tonight against Asuka and Bayley.

