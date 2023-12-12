Tensions emerge between Rhea Ripley and 41-year-old former US Champion on RAW

Rhea Ripley has been considered by many as the de facto leader of The Judgment Day, and she has certainly been the most successful of the five, especially in terms of her achievements in 2023. Tensions emerged between her and another Judgment Day star.

Backstage on RAW this week, the Women's World Champion and Finn Balor were back after their absence on RAW last week. In the last seven days alone, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh lost to The Creed Brothers, while "Dirty" Dom also lost the NXT North American Championship to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline.

Amidst the slip that The Judgment Day has faced, Rhea Ripley called Damian Priest out for assuming a leadership role and had clear tensions with the 41-year-old former United States Champion:

To create an example of not letting The Judgment Day slip, she would go on to face Maxxine Dupri, and although it wasn't an outright squash, she picked up the inevitable win.

Rhea Ripley was then confronted by 31-year-old Ivy Nile, who appears to be her next challenger. As for Damian Priest, he and Finn Balor are waiting to defend the Undisputed Tag Team Titles against The Creed Brothers.

