Tensions rise as WWE legend tries to break up Cody Rhodes' biggest alliance on SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was out in the opening segment on SmackDown, and there was a big main event for him ahead of Crown Jewel 2025. In typical fashion, a WWE legend attempted to derail him completely.

Cody Rhodes was interrupted by Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. This time, he anticipated it and had Randy Orton by his side. Heyman told Rhodes point-blank that he was there for The Viper, not the WWE Champion.

In the most Paul Heyman way possible, he attempted to drive a huge wedge between Rhodes and Orton. He told Orton that after Cody would get pinned in the main event, he would lose all his respect for the Undisputed WWE Champion.

The context of this, of course, is because of the (presumed) main event of Crown Jewel 2025, where Rhodes will take on Seth Rollins of The Vision. The two had a rivalry three years ago, and it was completely one-sided in favor of The American Nightmare.

Ultimately, it was a 3-0 sweep for Cody, whom Rollins then attacked on his way out. However, instead of going after him again, Rollins turned into Cody's biggest ally on the road to WrestleMania 40, where The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns was eventually dethroned. That's why, when they met on the most recent episode of RAW, Cody Rhodes acknowledged the importance that Rollins has had on his career. However, he found himself questioning the choices of the current World Heavyweight Champion, specifically about The Vision.

This time, it was to ensure that Rhodes was already mentally defeated before the bell even rang. Whether this was orders from Rollins or not is unclear, but it might just be Rollins' character's way of saying that this is the only way for him to beat Rhodes.

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

