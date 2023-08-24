"Terry Funk is gone" - WWE Hall of Famer pens heartfelt tribute to the late legend

Wrestling icon and former WWE Superstar Terry Funk passed away at the age of 79 years.

The WWE Hall of Famer's debut in the global juggernaut happened all the way back in 1985. However, he left the company the following year, only to return in 1997 under the alias Chainsaw Charlie, where he teamed up with Mick Foley and the Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 14 by defeating New Age Outlaws.

Mick Foley has now penned a touching tribute to his friend Terry Funk on social media. The legend wrote:

"Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw."

Much like a lot of wrestling fans who are aware of Terry Funk's work and contributions to the business, particularly during the legend's stint in ECW, Mick Foley is devastated at the loss:

"If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks that this incredible man gave so much, for so long, to so many. There will never be another like him. May God bless Terry, his friends, family and all who loved him. RIP my dear friend - it was an honor to know you. #RIPTerryFunk," Foley wrote.

Expand Tweet

Terry Funk inducted Mick Foley into the WWE Hall of Fame

Over the course of his decades-long career, Terry Funk made several appearances for WWE. In 2006, he once again got the opportunity to work with Mick Foley.

The duo met at ECW One Night Stand in a Hardcore Rules match, the violent stipulation Funker was best known for. The bout also featured fellow ECW legend Tommy Dreamer and even Hall of Famers Edge and Lita.

Expand Tweet

Funk, along with his brother Dory, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 by his longtime friend Dusty Rhodes. Four years later, in 2013, the legend inducted Mick Foley.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our condolences to Terry Funk's friends and family. Here's to one of the all-time greats. Legends never die.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot