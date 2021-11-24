Health update on WWE legend Terry Funk

WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has been admitted to assisted living accommodation due to his bouts with dementia.

In a recent episode of the Pro Wrestling Spotlight Podcast, John Arezzi shared that Funk is recovering steadily despite his condition.

It was revealed in the month of July that Terry was dealing with various afflictions and was struggling to live on his own.

“He’s in assisted living, I spoke to him earlier this year and he had a hard time remembering and he snapped back in. I was trying to get him on one of these Pro Wrestling Spotlight Live [shows] that I did on YouTube. I talked to him but I just knew after that conversation that it wasn’t gonna happen because he was in the middle of a conversation and he goes, ‘am I John, who are you?’ He didn’t really remember very much but when I was with Mick Foley not too long ago, a couple of weeks back here in Nashville, he had talked to Terry recently and he said that Terry was sounding better. He’s getting the care he needs and it looks like Terry Funk is fighting as he always has done to this time just remain cognizant and just be the legend that he is and we wish him the best and we pray for him all the time," Arezzi said.

Terry Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009

Terry Funk was given the greatest tribute of them all and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame along with his brother Dory Funk in 2009 by Dusty Rhodes.

Terry Funk is renowned for his extreme matches and brutal bouts that date back to the '60s. The matches mostly made use of barbed wires and Funk would get absolutely bloodsoaked.

The former two-time ECW World Heavyweight Championship is considered to be one of the best hardcore wrestlers the sport has ever seen. Terry has also tested the waters of other promotions like WCW and All Japan World Wrestling during his incredible career.

He has made notable appearances in movies like Over The Top (1987), Road House (1989), and The Ringer (2005)

Terry Funk had pushed the boundaries of hardcore wrestling even before it gained massive praise. WWE and the wrestling world are undoubtedly glad that the ECW legend is doing better.

