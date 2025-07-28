  • home icon
  "Terry, please, no" – Gerald Brisco on Hulk Hogan's failed attempt to turn heel in WWE

"Terry, please, no" – Gerald Brisco on Hulk Hogan's failed attempt to turn heel in WWE

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 28, 2025 19:41 GMT
Hulk Hogan was WWE
Hulk Hogan was WWE's biggest star in the 1980s

Hulk Hogan famously turned heel at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 to form the nWo faction with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. In a recent podcast episode, former WWE producer Gerald Brisco recalled how the wrestling icon tried to become a villain six years earlier.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, lost the WWE Championship to The Ultimate Warrior in the WrestleMania 6 main event in 1990. At the time, The Hulkster wanted to undergo a character transformation and attack Warrior after the match. However, the dramatic storyline development never materialized.

On Something to Wrestle, Brisco told host Conrad Thompson and WWE legend John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) about his reaction to the idea:

"Terry hit me up about it first, and I just shook my head. 'Terry, please, no,' because, as John mentioned earlier, the merchandise was flying off the shelf with Hulk Hogan. I mean, we all laugh because modern day most of the fans remember the Austin 3:16 [shirts]. Well, those yellow and red t-shirts were frigging everywhere." [1:29:19 – 1:29:43]
Warrior recorded a rare pinfall win over Hogan in a moment that many viewed as a passing of the torch between WWE's top two babyfaces. Following the bout, The Hulkster initially left the ring before returning to raise his opponent's hand.

Gerald Brisco on Vince McMahon's reaction to Hulk Hogan's heel turn idea

In the early years of WrestleMania, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon booked Hulk Hogan as the company's marquee attraction.

Gerald Brisco, one of McMahon's right-hand men for over three decades, knew his former boss would not agree to Hogan's suggestion:

"He said, 'What do you think the old man will say about it?' I said, 'He'll say the same thing. It'll never happen under my watch.' But I said, 'Go ahead and present it because I get goosebumps hearing about it, just thinking as a promoter and as a booker what the potential of it could be,' but I'm thinking Vince is gonna throw him out of the locker room. And, sure enough, Vince went, 'There ain't no way in hell that I'm gonna let you turn heel.'" [1:30:00 – 1:30:26]
Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. On the latest Something to Wrestle, JBL paid tribute to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Please credit Something to Wrestle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Danny Hart

Edited by Danny Hart
