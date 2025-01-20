Tessa Blanchard showered with LOUD "She's a racist" chants  in return match [WATCH] 

Tessa Blanchard received insanely negative chants from the fans in attendance at tonight's Genesis event presented by TNA Wrestling. The 29-year-old received chants of "She's a racist" during her match against Jordynne Grace at tonight's show.

Tessa Blanchard returned to TNA Wrestling a few weeks ago and received a mixed reaction on social media. Most fans didn't want her back, while many others were happy to see her back on TNA Wrestling TV.

Tonight, the star took on Jordynne Grace in a singles match at Genesis. In the end, Blanchard picked up a huge win over Grace. At one point, she received chants of "She's a racist" from the capacity crowd.

Tessa Blanchard is one of the most controversial wrestlers in the business today. She's been controversial for about five years now. It all started when she made a tweet in early 2020, calling for women to support one another.

Her plea led to many female stars publicly accusing her of bullying and racism. Blanchard later said the accusations resulted in mental health struggles. It seems fans aren't ready to forgive Blanchard, judging by the chants she received tonight at the Genesis event.

