Tessa Blanchard suspended indefinitely and kicked out of show

Tessa Blanchard has now been suspended indefinitely due to her recent actions. She has also been kicked out of the show.Blanchard lost her match against Indi Hartwell tonight at TNA Slammiversary and snapped soon after. The victory came out of nowhere for Hartwell, and she was being interviewed by Gia Miller afterward when Blanchard suddenly snapped and attacked her. Miller tried to stop her, but Blanchard lost it even worse and then attacked Miller badly. She beat her down and then dragged her to the steel steps, placed her face against it, and repeatedly punched her. Security had to intervene before she finally let go.The authority figure was not going to take it lying down and said he had enough of Blanchard after the star attacked Gia Miller. He confronted her backstage, reminding her that she wasn't even a wrestler. Blanchard also disrespected Santino Marella and challenged him to do something. He got security to come and carry Blanchard out of the arena.Santino Marella went on to announce that Blanchard was being suspended effective immediately.&quot;One of the members of the panel is missing. Gia Miller was attacked by Tessa Blanchard. It was disgusting, it was uncalled for, and I'm going to announce it right now that Tessa Blanchard is suspended indefinitely. I'm not playing around no more. That was wrong.&quot;There's no telling when she will return again.