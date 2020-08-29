At NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu, Tetsuya Naito won back both the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championships and once again marked the beginning of his reign as a Double Champion.

With the win, Tetsuya Naito became the first man to hold both the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Titles and he did so after initially entering his name into the history books to achieve that feat at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

Tetsuya Naito wins back the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championships

The main event of Summer Struggle in Jingu featured a rematch between Tetsuya Naito and his former Los Inogbernables de Japon stablemate EVIL, who walked into the bout having beaten Naito for both the titles at Dominion after he receiving help from his new stablemates in Bullet Club.

'I was bracing for the hit. I knew it was coming. But I wanted to draw a line in the sand. ‘You sure you’re doing this? Let me know, let everyone know’.



Tetsuya Naito comments on EVIL's betrayal in our huge interview!https://t.co/bum5wl7S7q#njpw #njsst pic.twitter.com/zjrNdtjxvP — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 27, 2020

Despite the numbers game being against Tetsuya Naito, the former champion avenged his loss to EVIL after hitting his finisher Destino to put away the Bullet Club's newest front-man and winning back both the titles. Throughout the match though, EVIL's fellow Bullet Club stablemates Dick Togo and Gedo tried their best to help the former win, however, run-ins from LIJ's SANADA and Bushi wouldn't let that happen.

The win also marked Tetsuya Naito's third reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion, whereas, this was his sixth reign as the IWGP Intercontinental Champion. The LIJ leader closed the show with a strong message for everyone during these tough times and also posed with his newly won titles, while the fireworks went off.

Who could be next in line for Tetsuya Naito?

As things stand, it is yet to be known who Tetsuya Naito's next challenger could be but given that the G1 Climax is right around the corner, The Ungovernable could end up defending his straps against the man who walks out as the winner of the G1 Climax 2020.

With the likes of Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, and even EVIL in the running for this year's G1 Climax, things definitely won't be easy for Naito and the champ-champ will have a huge target on his back.