  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "Thank you, brother" - AEW star responds to Michael Cole after receiving major praise

"Thank you, brother" - AEW star responds to Michael Cole after receiving major praise

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 02, 2025 03:19 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Michael Cole had a lot of praise for a major figure in AEW and an overall wrestling legend. That respect was repaid by the AEW star, who responded to the voice of WWE.

Ad

Michael Cole has entered a rarified territory in WWE history. While the likes of Jim Ross, Bobby Heenan, and Gorilla Monsoon, among others, are cited as the greatest commentators in all of wrestling, Michael Cole's tenure has undeniably put him up there. In the eyes of some, he has already surpassed his predecessors, with his post-2022 run, in particular, solidifying his legendary status in the eyes of many.

While speaking with WFAN, Cole labeled the legendary Taz as his favorite-ever broadcast partner, and the AEW star and legend responded by stating that he felt the same way:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

This is massive praise from Cole, who has done commentary alongside a wide variety of legends and key figures in the wrestling industry. Apart from Taz, he has been alongside Jim Ross, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Booker T, Corey Graves, Wade Barrett, and Pat McAfee.

It was Cole's partnership with Pat McAfee that seemingly took off as he revealed that McAfee helped bring back his passion for the wrestling business.

He continues to be the legendary voice of WWE and could be so for years to come.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications