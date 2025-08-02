"Thank you, brother" - AEW star responds to Michael Cole after receiving major praise

Michael Cole had a lot of praise for a major figure in AEW and an overall wrestling legend. That respect was repaid by the AEW star, who responded to the voice of WWE.Michael Cole has entered a rarified territory in WWE history. While the likes of Jim Ross, Bobby Heenan, and Gorilla Monsoon, among others, are cited as the greatest commentators in all of wrestling, Michael Cole's tenure has undeniably put him up there. In the eyes of some, he has already surpassed his predecessors, with his post-2022 run, in particular, solidifying his legendary status in the eyes of many.While speaking with WFAN, Cole labeled the legendary Taz as his favorite-ever broadcast partner, and the AEW star and legend responded by stating that he felt the same way:This is massive praise from Cole, who has done commentary alongside a wide variety of legends and key figures in the wrestling industry. Apart from Taz, he has been alongside Jim Ross, Jerry &quot;The King&quot; Lawler, Booker T, Corey Graves, Wade Barrett, and Pat McAfee.It was Cole's partnership with Pat McAfee that seemingly took off as he revealed that McAfee helped bring back his passion for the wrestling business.He continues to be the legendary voice of WWE and could be so for years to come.