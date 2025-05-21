"Thank you forever," writes WWE Superstar Kevin Owens in an emotional post on X as veteran celebrates 25th anniversary of pro-wrestling debut

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens took to his official X handle to send a heartfelt message addressed to The Briscoe Brothers. Owens sent the message on the 25th anniversary of the brothers' pro wrestling debut.

Many fans regard The Briscoe Brothers as one of the greatest tag teams ever to grace a pro wrestling ring. On January 17, 2023, Jay Briscoe tragically passed away in a car crash, leaving the wrestling world in mourning.

Mark Briscoe recently shared an emotional post on the 25th anniversary of the brothers' pro wrestling debut. Sami Zayn quoted the post and added a bold claim that The Briscoe Brothers were the best tag team of all time.

Kevin Owens responded to Zayn's post shortly after, with the following message:

Trending

"Our careers would not have been the same if we hadn’t had the absolute privilege to work with, and get to know Jay and Mark. Happy anniversary boys, and thank you forever. @SussexCoChicken @jaybriscoe84."

Expand Tweet

Update on Kevin Owens' neck injury

Owens went on a hiatus on The Road to WrestleMania 41 due to a neck injury. He recently shared a video on X, giving an update on his injury.

Here's an excerpt from his X video:

"First, we don't have a surgery date yet. I've not had a surgery yet despite reports to the contrary. Still trying to figure out the best way to go about it all is, exactly what needs to be done. So, we're kinda figuring that out still. A lot of uncertainty, but hopefully in the next few weeks, we get clarity and we do this surgery, and then we go from there." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Expand Tweet

Fans were devastated over Owens missing TV time due to injury and are anxiously waiting to see him back in action somewhere down the line. Owens is bound to receive a big pop when he eventually returns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More