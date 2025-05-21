"Thank you forever," writes WWE Superstar Kevin Owens in an emotional post on X as veteran celebrates 25th anniversary of pro-wrestling debut

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens took to his official X handle to send a heartfelt message addressed to The Briscoe Brothers. Owens sent the message on the 25th anniversary of the brothers' pro wrestling debut.
Many fans regard The Briscoe Brothers as one of the greatest tag teams ever to grace a pro wrestling ring. On January 17, 2023, Jay Briscoe tragically passed away in a car crash, leaving the wrestling world in mourning.
Mark Briscoe recently shared an emotional post on the 25th anniversary of the brothers' pro wrestling debut. Sami Zayn quoted the post and added a bold claim that The Briscoe Brothers were the best tag team of all time.
Kevin Owens responded to Zayn's post shortly after, with the following message:
"Our careers would not have been the same if we hadn’t had the absolute privilege to work with, and get to know Jay and Mark. Happy anniversary boys, and thank you forever. @SussexCoChicken @jaybriscoe84."
Update on Kevin Owens' neck injury
Owens went on a hiatus on The Road to WrestleMania 41 due to a neck injury. He recently shared a video on X, giving an update on his injury.
Here's an excerpt from his X video:
"First, we don't have a surgery date yet. I've not had a surgery yet despite reports to the contrary. Still trying to figure out the best way to go about it all is, exactly what needs to be done. So, we're kinda figuring that out still. A lot of uncertainty, but hopefully in the next few weeks, we get clarity and we do this surgery, and then we go from there." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]
Fans were devastated over Owens missing TV time due to injury and are anxiously waiting to see him back in action somewhere down the line. Owens is bound to receive a big pop when he eventually returns.