"Thank you for giving me that confidence" - Top WWE Superstar breaks character to praise Bayley

Bianca Belair and Bayley have been feuding for some time now, and many people believe that this feud stems from Bayley's jealousy of the EST. However, Bianca Belair has thanked Bayley for giving her the confidence to be in the ring and even credited her for teaching her so much.

Bianca Belair is currently a part of SmackDown. Since joining the main roster, The EST of WWE has wowed audiences with her athleticism and flair. After winning the Women's Royal Rumble, Belair can challenge NXT Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, or RAW Women's Champion.

Speaking to Ryan Satin from FOX Sports, Bianca Belair discussed her rivalry with Bayley. Belair revealed that despite being at odds with Bayley, she has learned a lot from stepping into the ring with The Role Model.

"To be able to get into the ring with someone like that and be able to learn from them, when she calls herself a role model, I’m like, 'Yeah. I can learn so much from you.' Who else better to prove myself against, getting on SmackDown automatically getting to be in a feud with Bayley and having to prove myself against her. I definitely feel like she was my measuring stick and getting that win over Bayley was like the biggest win of my career and using that momentum to go on to the Royal Rumble match, it just boosted my confidence. So, I can, in a way, say like, 'Thank you, Bayley, for giving me that confidence,'."

Bianca Belair has certainly learned a lot from Bayley and can definitely use her experience to her advantage in the coming months leading up to WrestleMania.

What is next for Bianca Belair and Bayley?

While the two may still have some lingering issues, their feud will soon come to an end. It was fun while it lasted, but both Superstars will have to move on in order to further their careers. Bianca Belair will have to focus on WrestleMania, and Bayley will need to find another Superstar to be a role model to.

Bianca Belair has the daunting task of choosing which Women's Champion she wishes to face at WrestleMania 37. Her options include Sasha Banks, Io Shira, and Asuka. Which champion would you like her to face? Let us know down below.