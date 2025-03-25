"Thank you guys very much" - Major WWE name gives a heartfelt speech after teaming up with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk [WATCH]

WWE is on the road to WrestleMania 41, and Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are arguably the biggest faces of their respective brands. Recently, the footage of a dark match from Monday Night RAW was leaked, and Rey Mysterio was seen giving a heartfelt speech after the match.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Bron Breakker, Penta, and The Judgment Day closed the show. However, the cameras were still rolling, and the entire dark match between CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Rey Mysterio against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito was leaked online.

In the match's final moments, Mysterio, Punk, and Rhodes took turns hitting their finishers on Carlito to score the pinfall. After the match, The American Nightmare hyped up the Master of the 619 while taking a shot at John Cena. This led to Rey Mysterio giving an emotional speech to the crowd in Glasgow.

"The one thing I can say that comes straight from the bottom of my heart, honestly, is I love all you guys. I love being in this ring, I love teaming up with Cody Rhodes, I love teaming up with CM Punk, and I most definitely love coming to Glasgow. Thank you guys very much. I really love you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for being here tonight," Mysterio said. (From 15:34 to 16:26)

You can check out the entire match, plus the segment:

CM Punk got emotional before teaming up with Cody Rhodes at a WWE live event

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have crossed paths multiple times in WWE upon their respective returns to the Stamford-based promotion. While the two have had their share of battles, both stars have respect for each other and are now the biggest faces of RAW and SmackDown under the new regime.

Earlier this week, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes teamed up at a live event for a tag team match against Gunther and Solo Sikoa, which the former team won. Before the match, The Second City Saint had a heartfelt moment with The American Nightmare and got emotional on camera as they made their entrance.

The two have overcome adversities across promotions and are now heading to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, where they both might be headlining Night One & Two with their respective matches.

