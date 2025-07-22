  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "Thank you for all the love, support, and prayers" - WWE star suddenly suffers torn ACL; out for months

"Thank you for all the love, support, and prayers" - WWE star suddenly suffers torn ACL; out for months

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 22, 2025 01:21 GMT
The star has gone through surgery (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has gone through surgery (Credit: WWE.com)

A WWE star has suffered a torn ACL. They will be missing action for quite a few months.

Ad

WWE NXT's Aria Bennett shared that life threw her a curveball and that her ACL was torn a few weeks ago. It happened during a dance video she had posted, and her surgery was scheduled for later.

"Life threw a curveball a few weeks ago…I tore my ACL. And yes it was torn in that dancing video, my surgery was scheduled for a later date. Funny thing is, I didn’t even feel pain when it happened. I kept practicing like nothing was wrong. Found out later it was a full tear."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The WWE star went on to say that to protect her mental health, she waited to share the news until after her surgery was done. She said that it was a lot to process and that she was praying to God. The star added that keeping things fun and lighthearted helped her and that it was just one chapter in her story.

"To protect my mental, I wanted to wait until after surgery to update my followers. At first it was a lot to process, until I started praying and realized God is always working…even when I can’t see it. 🙏🏾 Keeping things fun and lighthearted has helped me get through the hard times. Laughter really is medicine. This is just one chapter in the story. Right now, it’s about healing, trusting the process, and coming back stronger—mind, body, and spirit."
Ad

The young star wrestled her last match on April 26. We at Sportskeeda wish Aria Bennett a full recovery.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications