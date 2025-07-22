"Thank you for all the love, support, and prayers" - WWE star suddenly suffers torn ACL; out for months

A WWE star has suffered a torn ACL. They will be missing action for quite a few months.WWE NXT's Aria Bennett shared that life threw her a curveball and that her ACL was torn a few weeks ago. It happened during a dance video she had posted, and her surgery was scheduled for later.&quot;Life threw a curveball a few weeks ago…I tore my ACL. And yes it was torn in that dancing video, my surgery was scheduled for a later date. Funny thing is, I didn’t even feel pain when it happened. I kept practicing like nothing was wrong. Found out later it was a full tear.&quot;The WWE star went on to say that to protect her mental health, she waited to share the news until after her surgery was done. She said that it was a lot to process and that she was praying to God. The star added that keeping things fun and lighthearted helped her and that it was just one chapter in her story.&quot;To protect my mental, I wanted to wait until after surgery to update my followers. At first it was a lot to process, until I started praying and realized God is always working…even when I can’t see it. 🙏🏾 Keeping things fun and lighthearted has helped me get through the hard times. Laughter really is medicine. This is just one chapter in the story. Right now, it’s about healing, trusting the process, and coming back stronger—mind, body, and spirit.&quot;The young star wrestled her last match on April 26. We at Sportskeeda wish Aria Bennett a full recovery.