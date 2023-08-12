"Thank you Sarge" - Hall of Famer reveals Sgt. Slaughter played a hand in bringing him back to WWE

Wrestling legend Teddy Long credits a WWE Hall of Famer for helping to get his job back with the company.

Teddy Long has had a remarkable career in professional wrestling as a referee and a manager. He even served as the general manager for both ECW and SmackDown during his career.

He recently opened up about how Sgt. Slaughter helped get him to where he is today. Speaking on the Road Trip After Hours show with Mac Davis, Long shared a story about how Sgt. Slaughter, Earl Hebner, and Michael Hayes vouched for him to Vince McMahon back in the day.

"Just to go to show you how God is good when I went to WWE, had that little problem, and went back home. I heard that Sgt. Slaughter, Earl Hebner, and Michael Hayes were the three guys that brought my name up to Vince (McMahon) and told Vince what I could do. Sgt. Slaughter was one of those guys who got me back into WWE to make it where I am today so thank you Sarge," said Teddy Long. [10:51 - 11:19]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Teddy Long reveals WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle used to bring him snacks

Teddy Long shared that he had a good relationship with Kurt Angle, and the Olympic gold medalist used to bring him snacks during TV tapings.

During the most recent episode of Road Trip After Hours, the 75-year-old noted that Angle used to know the owners of Ostrim and would bring him boxes of their beef snacks during TV tapings.

"Kurt (Angle) was associated with the owners of Ostrim, I guess you might have seen that sausage. It's like Slim Jim, but Kurt used to know the people that owned that and Kurt used to bring me boxes of that, man. That was some really good stuff, and it was great to eat at TV when you are trying to stay on a good diet and eat good," said Long. [02:58 - 03:19]

Long has accomplished a lot during his career and remains a fan favorite to this day. He has made sporadic appearances with WWE after he was released from the company in 2014 and still gets a great response from the crowd whenever she shows up. Long was also deservedly inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

