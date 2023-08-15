"Thank you Triple H" - WWE Universe reacts to the possibility of popular tag team reuniting for the first time in over three years

The landscape of WWE changed when Triple H became the company's Chief Content Officer. Hunter has prior experience running a brand, as he was the mind behind NXT during its Black and Gold era. He's currently bringing some of the elements from the brand to the main roster. Recently, fans reacted to a new clip of Tommaso Ciampa hinting at a DIY reunion.

In June 2023, Tommaso Ciampa returned to WWE after a nearly year-long hiatus and defeated The Miz on Monday Night RAW. Over the past few weeks, the former friends have been feuding on the brand, and The A-Lister got the advantage when he hired Bronson Reed to help him out.

Last night, Ciampa uploaded a video where he was looking for his former tag team partner, Johnny Gargano, on his birthday. The WWE Universe went wild over the clip and reacted to the possibility of a DIY reunion on WWE's main roster after over three years.

Check out some of the reactions below:

There is a high possibility that Gargano and Ciampa will reunite on the main roster. However, WWE has often teased reunions and new alliances only to scrap those plans in the past.

DIY was one of the most popular WWE acts under Triple H's creative leadership

In 2016, DIY became one of the hottest acts on Triple H's developmental brand when the duo faced The Revival and won the NXT Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, the team disbanded when Ciampa turned on Gargano after being sidelined for the rest of the year.

In 2018, Tommaso Ciampa returned to NXT only to go after Johnny Gargano. He later became the NXT Champion and feuded with Gargano for months before relinquishing the title due to another injury. Unfortunately, the two stars waited for months to go after each other.

In 2020, Triple H played the role of a mediator when Gargano turned on Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: Portland. Hunter booked the two stars in a cinematic match to end their long-standing feud. In the end, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae walked out with a victory and ended up creating The Way on the developmental brand.

Meanwhile, Triple H tried his best to keep Ciampa on the developmental brand for a while before he left NXT and joined the main roster after WrestleMania 38. It will be interesting to see if the two stars once again reunite DIY and join the tag team division on Monday Night RAW.

