"Thank you WWE for letting me live my dream, the last 9 years" - Montez Ford makes emotional post

Montez Ford has spoken up about his time in WWE and has made an extremely emotional post on Instagram.

Ford has been part of The Pride faction with Bobby Lashley and Angelo Dawkins over the past few months, and the group has been feuding with Karrion Kross. While the stars themselves have not gotten too over or too successful, their time in the company has seen them win over Kross at WrestleMania. They won their match in the WrestleMania 40 Philadelphia Street Fight.

Now, Ford has spoken about how grateful he is to the company. He talked about how he started his career in the Stamford-based promotion and what has changed.

"APRIL 2015 —> APRIL 2024 Thank you @WWE for letting me live my dream, the last 9 years. When I first signed with WWE, I had no wrestling experience. And safe to say, these last 9 years have been the best time of my life. My family, my kids all have seen the changes, growth, highs, lows, Lost weight, found great barber(s)."

Check out his post below:

The star said that while some people felt that he had done nothing recently but be a husband to Bianca Belair, he was just getting started. He said that they had been doing this for a while now and there was more coming from them.

Montez Ford has to wait for the WWE Draft to understand what's next for him and The Pride

While Montez Ford is ready for whatever is next, he will have to wait for the Draft.

The upcoming two-day event will determine his brand for the next year. This will also determine if he's being drafted individually or with the rest of his faction.

For the time being, Ford's future remains uncertain as the draft will also determine the sort of feuds he may be having.

