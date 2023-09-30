"Thank you, Bayley" - WWE star tries to create a divide within Damage CTRL after SmackDown

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was pleased with the way she manipulated Bayley to get a title opportunity against IYO SKY.

Flair emerged victorious this week in her singles match against The Damage CTRL leader. In the aftermath of the encounter, The Role Model tried to lay a 3-on-1 beatdown on the Queen, but Asuka emerged from the back and cleared the ring. Irritated by the way things panned out, Bayley issued an open challenge to Charlotte and Asuka for a triple-threat match at Fastlane for the Women's Championship.

Kayla Braxton caught up with Charlotte during an exclusive interview after the show. The Queen mentioned that given her long history with the former fellow Horsewoman, she knew how to get under her skin. She thanked The Role Model for giving her a shot at the WWE Women's Championship and was pretty excited for her bout at Fastlane.

"So here's the thing, I've known Bayley for 10 years. She was my first match at NXT and 10 years ago, I looked up to Bayley. She was the one showing me the ropes. And, if it's anything I've learned over the years, it's how to get under her skin, and that's exactly what I did tonight. Thank you, Bayley. Now I have a triple threat against IYO and Asuka. Thanks to you" Charlotte said. [0:15 - 0:33]

You can watch the full interview here:

Bayley wanted to get a huge win over Charlotte Flair this week

The Role Model had been looking forward to the match against Charlotte Flair for a week.

The match was made official last week when IYO SKY was battling Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship, and Flair was present at ringside. Just as the Damage CTRL leader tried to interfere in the match, Charlotte rushed in and decked her with a stiff right hand. This commotion allowed SKY to retain the gold.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, in the days leading up to the contest, the 34-year-old star was very active on social media, putting down her opponent and sharing her training sessions. However, she could not get the vital win this Friday as she fell victim to Charlotte's Spear.

Are you excited about the Triple Threat Match at Fastlane? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.