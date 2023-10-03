"THANK YOU HHH" - WWE Universe reacts to the reunion of former champions for the first time in nearly five years on Monday Night RAW

The WWE Universe has gotten used to surprise returns on the main roster ever since Triple H's new regime took over the company. Recently, fans reacted to the reunion of former NXT Tag Team Champions #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) for the first time in nearly five years on the main roster.

Over the past few months, Tommaso Ciampa has been looking for Johnny Gargano through vignettes and promos on social media. However, The Rebel Heart was nowhere to be seen, apart from a few sporadic appearances during live events for the promotion.

Last night, Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Tommaso Ciampa. Unfortunately, this led to a beatdown from Imperium, and the fans erupted when Johnny Gargano finally returned to the promotion and reunited #DIY for the first time in years.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In 2019, #DIY had a short run on WWE's main roster, where they defeated several teams on the brand. Their last match on Monday Night RAW was against The Revival (FTR) before they went back to the developmental brand and focused on their individual storylines following their split.

#DIY has previously won gold in WWE

In 2015, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano formed a team on the developmental brand and started their journey as a tag team. Apart from having a handful of matches on the independent circuit, #DIY gained popularity on the then-Black and Gold brand.

The following year, Gargano and Ciampa started a feud with The Revival and won the NXT Tag Team Championships by the end of the year at WWE NXT TakeOver Toronto. Unfortunately, their reign didn't last for long as they lost the titles to the Authors of Pain (AOP), and Ciampa turned heel before going on a hiatus.

Later, the two feuded on the WWE's Black and Gold brand for years and won titles in the process. In 2019, the duo once again reunited on the brand, but the run didn't last long as Ciampa once again got injured. Meanwhile, Johnny Gargano went on to win the NXT Championship against Adam Cole.

In 2020, the two once again reunited after Ciampa's return, but this time Gargano turned heel and the two went their separate ways. Their last match as a tag team was at World's Collide 2020 against The Mustache Mountain, which they won. It will be interesting to see what the duo will do on WWE's main roster.

What are your thoughts on #DIY reunion from Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.