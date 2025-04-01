"Thank you. I love you." - CM Punk sends a message after WWE RAW

CM Punk sent a message to the WWE Universe on social media after this week's episode of RAW. He did not appear during the show but competed in a dark match after it went off the air.

The Second City Saint collided with Ludwig Kaiser in London, and he won the bout via pinfall after hitting the GTS. After the match, he dedicated a song to his wife AJ Lee. The song 'Fat Bottomed Girls' by Queen played in the arena at his request.

CM Punk then took to Instagram to share that he had a lot of fun in London. He thanked the fans and told them that he loved them.

"London that was a lot of fun. Thank you. I love you," he wrote on his story.

You can check out a screenshot of the post below:

Several days ago on SmackDown, CM Punk signed a contract to make his Triple-Threat match with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins official. It was also revealed that the bout will headline WrestleMania XL, which means The Voice of the Voiceless will finally get to the main event The Show of Shows.

However, he is still owed a favor from Paul Heyman. It'll be interesting to find out what that is.

