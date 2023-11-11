"Thank you" - WWE Universe is convinced that 45-year-old current star has officially retired after 13 years

Several WWE retirements have been rumored over the past year, from John Cena to Randy Orton and even Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles. But the WWE Universe is convinced that Tamina Snuka has retired after 13 years with the company.

The former 24/7 Champion hasn't been seen since the 2023 Royal Rumble back in January, and recent comments from Nia Jax claiming that this could be her final outing have led to fans becoming emotional.

Jax told Busted Open Radio the following earlier this year:

"It's funny because with the previous Rumble, I was not going to come back. I was asked to come back and I was like, absolutely not. I wasn't there, but this last one, my cousin Tamina talked about it and she said it might be her last one. I was like, if that's going to be Tamina's last Rumble, I definitely want to be a part of it if they wanted me to be a part of it." via WrestlingNews.co

Many fans have taken to Twitter to hashtag #ThankYouTamina, while many others have listed her achievements. Fans noted that she has had quite a lengthy run with WWE, and if she was set to finally bow out, she deserved her flowers.

Has Tamina Snuka retired from WWE?

It has been around ten months since Tamina last wrestled on TV. Recently, she has posted several black screens on social media, which has started speculation.

Aside from the dark updates, the former Women's Tag Team Champion herself hasn't commented about her future. Still, fans have added Nia Jax's comments to her recent posts. Additionally, there has been a lack of on-screen appearances, and she appears to have already made up her mind.

