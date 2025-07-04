  • home icon
  "Thankful for you everyday" - Dominik Mysterio sends an emotional message breaking character

"Thankful for you everyday" - Dominik Mysterio sends an emotional message breaking character

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jul 04, 2025 04:05 GMT
The star has sent a message (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has sent a message (Image credit: WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio posted a picture, sending an emotional message as well. The star broke his usual heel character to send the message.

Dominik Mysterio is in an on-screen relationship with Liv Morgan as part of the Judgment Day. Before Morgan, he was in a relationship with Rhea Ripley. Currently, there have even been hints about him and Roxanne Perez, in the absence of Morgan, following her injury. However, no matter how involved he is with different stars in on-screen angles, in real life, he is married.

Mysterio is known for staying in character even when he is off-camera, and he even appeared with Liv Morgan in non-WWE events, selling their relationship. Now, though, he has broken character to send a message to his real-life wife, Marie Juliette.

He wished her a happy birthday and expressed his gratitude for every day they spent together. The message was tender and free of the snark that is part of his heel character in WWE, revealing what the star is like in real life.

"Hbd beautiful, Thankful for you everyday," he wrote.

As for what happens on screen, now that Liv Morgan is no longer there, Dominik Mysterio's next move is something fans will be watching. Especially with Roxanne Perez in the picture, the star is likely to be scrutinized.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

