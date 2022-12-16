ThankYouSasha trends on Twitter after WWE Universe feels Sasha Banks is finally done with the company

A recent report stated that Sasha Banks is finally done with the company as she is headed to Japan for several appearances. This has led to the WWE Universe starting a trend on Twitter saying #ThankYouSasha, in honor of their idol's alleged departure from World Wrestling Entertainment.
Earlier this year, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company during an episode of WWE RAW. The two superstars were unhappy with the company's creative direction for them as champions and the women's tag team division in general.
After their walk-out, both superstars focused on their lives outside the industry, as they appeared on several red carpets and became runaway models for a show. However, fans have wondered when the two superstars will return to wrestling.
It was recently revealed that The Boss is most likely done with the company and will head to Japan. The WWE Universe was expectedly disheartened by the news and started a new trend on Twitter for The Boss. Here's how fans reacted to Banks' alleged departure from the company:
It will be interesting to see what The Boss does next in her career outside of WWE.
Sasha Banks recently reunited with Bayley for a live stream
Sasha Banks and Bayley have been feuding and teaming up with each other for years in the company. In 2019, they became the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. In 2020, the two had one of the best feuds of the year for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Earlier this year, The Boss and Glow walked out of the company, leaving their titles behind. Banks recently reunited with long-time rival Bayley over a live stream. They spoke on various topics, with this being their first appearance together after their feud on SmackDown. Check it out:
Bayley is currently on the red brand as the leader of Damage CTRL, feuding with Becky Lynch. Meanwhile, Banks has reportedly left the company and is set to appear in Japan for appearances.
What do you think about Sasha Banks' upcoming appearance in Japan? Sound off in the comment section.
