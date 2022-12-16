ThankYouSasha trends on Twitter after WWE Universe feels Sasha Banks is finally done with the company

A recent report stated that Sasha Banks is finally done with the company as she is headed to Japan for several appearances. This has led to the WWE Universe starting a trend on Twitter saying #ThankYouSasha, in honor of their idol's alleged departure from World Wrestling Entertainment.

Earlier this year, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company during an episode of WWE RAW. The two superstars were unhappy with the company's creative direction for them as champions and the women's tag team division in general.

After their walk-out, both superstars focused on their lives outside the industry, as they appeared on several red carpets and became runaway models for a show. However, fans have wondered when the two superstars will return to wrestling.

It was recently revealed that The Boss is most likely done with the company and will head to Japan. The WWE Universe was expectedly disheartened by the news and started a new trend on Twitter for The Boss. Here's how fans reacted to Banks' alleged departure from the company:

#ThankYouSasha Sasha Banks changed the game & inspired future generations to come. Sasha Banks changed the game & inspired future generations to come.#ThankYouSasha https://t.co/KBslvLeSvd

Can’t wait to see and support Mercedes thrive outside of WWE and takeover the whole damn world #ThankYouSasha Thank You Sasha Banks for not only revolutionizing women’s wrestling but also changing the game in WWE !! She truly was the GOAT of WWE, THE STANDARD FOR A REASONCan’t wait to see and support Mercedes thrive outside of WWE and takeover the whole damn world Thank You Sasha Banks for not only revolutionizing women’s wrestling but also changing the game in WWE !! She truly was the GOAT of WWE, THE STANDARD FOR A REASON👏🏾Can’t wait to see and support Mercedes thrive outside of WWE and takeover the whole damn world🌟 #ThankYouSasha https://t.co/kaRck2JNZC

sasha @BANKS_TWT THANK YOU SASHA BANKS, now it's Mercedes Varnado time to shine. THANK YOU SASHA BANKS, now it's Mercedes Varnado time to shine. https://t.co/iAVJPABszU

Josh☕️ @joshynostalgia Thank you Sasha Banks. You have and you will always be my favorite wrestler. Go and shine in Japan. Continue to be one of the greatest wrestlers and entertainers in the world Thank you Sasha Banks. You have and you will always be my favorite wrestler. Go and shine in Japan. Continue to be one of the greatest wrestlers and entertainers in the world https://t.co/HUgFH6pj2C

#ThankYouSasha It was great while it lasted, one of the reasons I got invested in women's storylines and matches was Sasha Banks. It was great while it lasted, one of the reasons I got invested in women's storylines and matches was Sasha Banks.#ThankYouSasha https://t.co/ixyFwdlcoI

It was a magical decade for the 4HW good and bad. I don't know if we'll see another like it. But damn I enjoyed the ride #ThankYouSasha its end of the "Four Horsewomen Era" of WWE. I know three of them are still there, but its called "FOUR" horsewomen for a reason.It was a magical decade for the 4HW good and bad. I don't know if we'll see another like it. But damn I enjoyed the ride #4HW its end of the "Four Horsewomen Era" of WWE. I know three of them are still there, but its called "FOUR" horsewomen for a reason.It was a magical decade for the 4HW good and bad. I don't know if we'll see another like it. But damn I enjoyed the ride #4HW #ThankYouSasha https://t.co/0YC8S5sBbq

It will be interesting to see what The Boss does next in her career outside of WWE.

Sasha Banks recently reunited with Bayley for a live stream

Sasha Banks and Bayley have been feuding and teaming up with each other for years in the company. In 2019, they became the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. In 2020, the two had one of the best feuds of the year for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Earlier this year, The Boss and Glow walked out of the company, leaving their titles behind. Banks recently reunited with long-time rival Bayley over a live stream. They spoke on various topics, with this being their first appearance together after their feud on SmackDown. Check it out:

Bayley is currently on the red brand as the leader of Damage CTRL, feuding with Becky Lynch. Meanwhile, Banks has reportedly left the company and is set to appear in Japan for appearances.

What do you think about Sasha Banks' upcoming appearance in Japan? Sound off in the comment section.

