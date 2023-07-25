"That was 0% Bill Goldberg's fault" - Former star on injury that cost him 4 months

One of Goldberg's former opponents has reacted to accusations that the WWE Hall of Famer injured him in the ring.

He is one of the most polarizing figures in the history of pro wrestling. The former WCW star has been accused by many of being unsafe to his co-workers in the ring.

Wrestling veteran Gacier faced the former WWE Universal Champion on an episode of WCW Nitro on June 29, 1998. It was later revealed that Glacier suffered a knee injury that needed surgery. He recently appeared on The False Finish podcast and opened up about his injury.

Glacier made it clear that it was 100% his fault. Check out his full comments below.

"That was 0% Bill Goldberg's fault. That was 100% Glacier's fault. It was my spinning leg sweep that I do. I was too far away from him. That's on me. Usually I try to get calf-to-calf... I hyper-extended my knee. He never injured Glacier," he said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Glacier is good friends with Goldberg in real life

Glacier also discussed his real-life friendship with Goldberg. He stated that the two veterans have remained good friends after all these years.

He also revealed that the duo worked together for a brief period at the WCW Power Plant:

"With Bill, Bill's still a great friend of mine to this day. Bill and I always had great matches. I can tell you right now, I love Bill like family, and yes that intensity was very real ... I trained a lot with Bill when he was down in the Power Plant. Every match we had he [gave me a lot of offense] ... he respected what I brought to the ring. He could do a lot off my kicks and stuff like that." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Glacier hasn't stepped foot in the ring for quite some time now. His last documented match happened way back in 2019. He teamed up with Gangrel in a tag team match, and the duo defeated Darin Corbin and Heavy Metal Lore.

What are your thoughts on Glacier's comments? Sound off in the comments section below!

