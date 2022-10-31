Madcap Moss has commented on winning this year's André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during WrestleMania weekend, which turned out to be an unbelievable weekend for him.

This was the second time in a row that the multi-man match didn't take place at The Grandest Stage of Them All. It was held on the go-home episode of SmackDown, and it featured stars such as Finn Balor, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Moss won the bout after last eliminating the inaugural Universal Champion.

During his recent appearance on WWE Die Woche, Madcap Moss described winning the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal by eliminating Finn Balor towards the end.

"Unbelievably special, and you know, I had mentioned that Finn Balor and I were really close and he was the one I actually last eliminated to win so that was an added bonus on top. Just André himself is one of the biggest, absolute biggest legends in the world really, let alone this industry. Just so well known, even to this day," he said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Madcap Moss says winning the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is the biggest moment of his career so far

The first-ever André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal took place at WrestleMania 30, and it was won by Cesaro. The list of winners over the years includes The Big Show, Baron Corbin and Jey Uso.

Madcap Moss called it his biggest accomplishment in WWE thus far.

"Yeah, he [Andre] was a movie star, just larger than life and so to be able to win a trophy with his name on it but also have the superstars that have come before me and won it and it has a strong lineage of really good winners and so to be able to add that to my résumé, I think it’s the biggest moment in my career so far and that whole weekend, that WrestleMania weekend was just an unbelievable weekend man. The fans and all three nights for SmackDown and both nights of WrestleMania and the performance that the superstars put on, it was definitely one to remember and for me personally, one I’ll never forget."

WWE @WWE



A round of applause for the 2022 Andre the Giant Battle Royal WINNER!



#WrestleMania #SmackDown @MadcapMoss makes history!A round of applause for the 2022 Andre the Giant Battle Royal WINNER! .@MadcapMoss makes history!A round of applause for the 2022 Andre the Giant Battle Royal WINNER!#WrestleMania #SmackDown https://t.co/RH00jfgqj0

Madcap returned to WWE on SmackDown last Friday where he took on former NXT Champion Karrion Kross in a singles match. The latter won the bout via pinfall.

Who would you like to see Madcap Moss face in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes