"That adds a little pressure" - 37-year-old superstar finds out he will be in the main event of WWE RAW

A 37-year-old WWE Superstar has been informed that he will be in the main event of tonight's edition of RAW.

Gunther is just a few days away from breaking The Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. However, The Ring General will be defending the title against Chad Gable tonight on RAW. Chad Gable already holds a count-out victory over Gunther heading into tonight's match.

In an interview with Byron Saxton ahead of WWE RAW, Chad Gable was informed that his Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther will be tonight's main event. Gable admitted that it added a little extra pressure but noted that you need that as a competitor.

"That adds a little pressure but that is good because on a night like this, you need that little extra pressure, right? That is giving me the butterflies but the good kind that you need as a competitor, as an athlete. That kind of pressure separates the men from the boys, so tonight in the main event, let's find out who the men are," said Gable. [From 01:40 - 01:56]

Expand Tweet

Chad Gable signed with the company in 2013 but has never held a singles title. It will be interesting to see if he can pull off the massive upset and take the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther tonight on WWE RAW.

Are you excited for the Intercontinental Championship match tonight? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena