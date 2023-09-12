"That is so amateurish" - WWE veteran blasts Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez for 'over-the-top funny faces' (Exclusive)

WWE closed out RAW with a high-profile match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship. While explaining his takeaways from the title clash, Vince Russo recently revealed the issues with WWE stars and their facial expressions.

Russo prefaced his comments by clarifying that he was a big fan of both Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. He expressed that he considers both stars to be massive talents.

While Russo might enjoy watching their work, the former WWE writer wasn't too high on their "over-the-top funny faces" during matches. Vince Russo explained his issue by referencing how people would react in actual combat, particularly in a boxing or MMA setup. Vince was critical of Ripley and Rodriguez's facial selling, as he briefly stated below on Legion of RAW:

"Another thing with this match is, listen, I like both these women. They've got to stop with over-the-top funny faces. Like, that is so amateurish. Here is why I say amateurish. Like when Raquel kicks out, and she's, does that happen in MMA? Does that happen in professional boxing? Does that happen in bar fights? Don't do stuff, bro, that doesn't happen in real life because that is just major, major, major disconnect." [42:00– 43:30]

What happened in RAW's main event between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez?

After weeks of build-up, Rhea Ripley finally put her Women's World Championship on the line against Raquel Rodriguez. The championship match took place in the main event slot on Monday Night RAW.

The challenger started hot and had Ripley on the back foot, executing a powerful slam and a series of strikes both in and outside the ring. The champion got back into the match with a suplex but visibly found it tough to deal with the force that is Raquel Rodriguez.

The closing stages of the championship showdown saw Nia Jax make an unannounced return to attack Raquel Rodriguez. Rhea hit the Riptide for the win but was subjected to a post-match assault at the hands of Jax, who made her intentions loud and clear, and RAW went off the air.

Are you excited about Nia Jax's full-time return? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.