"That arrogant, co*ky you just wanna slap" - Wrestling veteran slams Rhea Ripley's stablemate following recent segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo slammed WWE's booking of Rhea Ripley's stablemate Dominik Mysterio following a RAW segment.

On the most recent episode of RAW, Judgment Day members Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio faced Street Profits and Akira Tozawa. After a mid-match brawl, The Eradicator and Balor distracted the referee as Priest hit Tozawa with a Razor's Edge and let Dominik pick up the win.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo detailed how WWE has weakly booked Dominik.

"He should be the punk kid in the group with a chip on his shoulder and the reason why he has so much confidence is because he has got this group. And you can't get to him, and he got you, he got you and you can't get to him. But, this is the bubble chicken. And here's my answer to that, if you're a chicken, you know what the wrestling business would be your less choice of an occupation. Am I right or wrong bro?"

Russo further mentioned how the Judgment Day member's character should evolve to justify his position in the faction.

"You're a chicken, you know what but yet I wanna be in the wrestling business, c'mon. That's who this kid should be, just that arrogant, co*ky that you just wanna slap him across his mouth. But you can't get to him." (57:50 - 58:53)

Xia Brookside praised RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley

Former WWE star Xia Brookside recently heaped praise on her former NXT UK colleague and real-life friend Rhea Ripley.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Xia mentioned how crazy and insane The Eradicator was during their time in the developmental brand. The star added that she had the best time with Rhea Ripley and that the latter is her 'donut buddy.'

"Insane. She's crazy. She's the best. I had the best time with her. She's my donut buddy."

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE will have for Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley moving forward.

