"That would be awesome," "Yes please!" - Fans react to possibility of massive name's return after Vince McMahon's WWE exit

Fans are going bananas over the possibility of a major return following Vince McMahon's exit from WWE.

Vince McMahon has finally resigned from TKO Group Holdings amidst the much-publicized sexual abuse lawsuit. As per PWInsider, some people within WWE believe that Vince's exit could lead to Stephanie McMahon's return to the company.

The report quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter. Most of the responses to the report were positive, and fans are excited about the possibility of Stephanie making her WWE return. Check out some of the reactions below:

Vince McMahon opens up about his successor

For years on end, many fans believed that Stephanie McMahon would be Vince's successor. Fans were taken by surprise when Stephanie announced her WWE exit in early 2023.

In 2022, Vince McMahon made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He revealed that he doesn't think much about who would be his successor:

“No, I don’t think about it a lot. Hopefully, if you built something, you want it to continue on and prosper and grow. Whether if that’s with a family member or without a family member. Because my view is the business is best for everybody whether you’re a part of it or not a part of it. And you have to treat it as such you have to be objective, and look at family members, whoever it is just like you would other employees and quite frankly, I probably have expected more from my family members, which might not be the right thing. But nonetheless, you have to do the right thing for the business. So if this person is not working out, then they shouldn’t be a part of the company.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Only time will tell if Stephanie McMahon ends up returning to WWE. Judging by the responses on Twitter, fans would shower her with massive cheers if she returned somewhere down the line.

What do you think? Will Stephanie ever return to WWE?

