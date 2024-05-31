Bayley took to social media to share a video showing her juggling skills. The video caught the attention of former WWE Superstar Cassie Lee FKA Peyton Royce.

In 2015, Royce debuted for the company in a losing effort to Sasha Banks. She shared the ring with then-NXT Women's Champion Bayley during her time in NXT. The following year, Royce allied with Billie Kay, forming The IIconics. On the main roster, The IIconics held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship once.

On Twitter/X, Lee reacted to Bayley's video by complimenting her with a three-word message.

"That b**ty though 👋," she wrote.

Peyton Royce is open to a WWE return

Peyton Royce, aka Cassie Lee, has admitted she is open to a WWE return. On the March 22, 2021, episode of Monday Night RAW, she faced then-RAW Women's Champion Asuka in a losing effort. This was her final match for the Stamford-based company, as she was released from her contract alongside other superstars, including Billie Kay.

Speaking on Ring the Belle, Cassie teased a potential return and the possibility of her entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The 31-year-old revealed that she did turn down an offer from the company.

"Yeah, I'm open to it. For sure, would love that. It'd be so good to catch up and... I mean, it's the Royal Rumble, you know? We said no last time because we were still pretty... hurt about it, but I feel healed now, and I feel like I'd love to do that if the opportunity came," she said.

In 2021, The IIconics debuted in IMPACT Wrestling, known as The IInspiration. They eventually captured the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship before losing the titles to The Influence (Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood). In 2022, they announced their departure from IMPACT Wrestling.

