"That was so bad it was good" - Wrestling World reacts to Bayley botch on WWE RAW

This week on WWE RAW, Bayley came up short in her quest to become the number one contender for Bianca Belair's Women's Championship. Later in the night, she was ringside for IYO SKY's match against Candice LeRae, which saw her face some technical issues.

Bayley was hoping to join the commentary team, but the company was unable to find her a working headset. It was an awkward few minutes when it was made clear that she couldn't join Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick behind the commentary table.

The WWE Universe has reacted to the botch, with some of the comments noting that if it was scripted (given her recent issues with Michael Cole) then it was well done, but if not, it is something the company needs to look into.

Other fans blamed Corey Graves for not handing over his headset to the former Women's Champion.

That being said, there were a few fans who defended Graves and noted that he was trying to fix the situation, but it wasn't meant to be.

In the end, Bayley gave up and decided to join Dakota Kai at ringside for the match since she was unable to provide commentary.

Bayley has stepped into a feud with Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Bayley lost her match against Alexa Bliss earlier tonight on RAW after Becky Lynch attacked Damage CTRL and ensured that she had no safety net.

The two women have had issues since Lynch made her return to WWE, and it was The Man who handed Damage CTRL their loss inside WarGames last month.

Following her loss, it's clear that Bayley will now head into a storyline with Lynch while Alexa Bliss challenges Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship in the coming weeks.

Do you think WWE's production team should have prepared better for Bayley on WWE RAW? Have your say in the comments section below...

