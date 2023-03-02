"That company is moving on" - Teddy Long doesn't think controversial figure would ever return to WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Teddy Long doesn't think Donald Trump will ever return to the global juggernaut again.

Trump is one of the most controversial non-wrestling figures to work in the company. He was involved in a storyline heading into WrestleMania 23, where he feuded with Vince McMahon. While the late, great Umaga competed on the former WWE CEO's behalf at the event, Donald Trump picked Bobby Lashley.

At the show, The All Mighty defeated Umaga, after which he and Trump shaved Vince's head bald. However, the 45th President of America's celebration was short-lived, as Stone Cold Steve Austin, the match's special guest referee, soon took him down with a Stunner. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long discussed if Trump would ever return to WWE.

The former SmackDown GM thinks the global juggernaut is now headed in a different direction and that even Donald Trump may not have the time to show up.

"No, I don't think so, man. That company is moving on in a total, whole different direction. So I don't think even Trump got time for that," said Teddy Long. (26:22 - 26:37)

Bobby Lashley looks back at Donald Trump and Vince McMahon's on-screen WWE feud

In an interview last year, Bobby Lashley looked back at the entertaining feud between Donald Trump and Vince McMahon, which got the fans buzzing.

He particularly discussed the moment during a press conference leading up to WrestleMania 23 when Trump struck McMahon with a slap. Lashley disclosed that the slap wasn't planned and that it was a spontaneous decision.

"None of that was planned. That’s the way it goes man, you’ve got to understand some people get it. And those guys knew what the business was about, and how to sell a match, and everything just went crazy. I was just acting, reacting to the situation. We have so much chaos and craziness going on, so you’ve just got to react how you would normally react and that’s what I was doing,” said Bobby Lashley.

Though his run in the company was short-lived, Donald Trump was rewarded with a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2013.

