"That was very cool" - Fans react to Major Star turning heel for the first time in over three years on WWE SmackDown

The landscape of WWE changed after the annual Draft, and several superstars found a new home under a new brand. Last night, Bianca Belair was celebrating in her hometown when former Grand Slam Champion Asuka returned and turned heel for the first time in over three years.

Earlier this year, Asuka returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event with a new look and demeanor to conquer the women's decision. She later went on to win the Elimination Chamber match and punched her ticket to WrestleMania. Unfortunately, she failed to beat Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

Last night, The EST was having a championship celebration in her hometown as she recently became the longest-reigning women's champion of the Modern Era. However, The Empress of Tomorrow returned to the blue brand and turned heel by ruining the champion's celebration as she sprayed mist at Bianca Belair.

Check out some of the reactions below:

✮EWZine✮(No Blue Check Needed) @TheEWZine @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE

Just saved us from another boring segment from a face Bianca Belair, the most boringEST women's champion of the modern era.

Taking the trash out and now you can go back to Zelda!

#ThankYouAsuka @WWE Asuka Thank You Asuka!Just saved us from another boring segment from a face Bianca Belair, the most boringEST women's champion of the modern era.Taking the trash out and now you can go back to Zelda! @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @WWEAsuka Thank You Asuka!Just saved us from another boring segment from a face Bianca Belair, the most boringEST women's champion of the modern era. Taking the trash out and now you can go back to Zelda!#ThankYouAsuka https://t.co/6aNEqxEQQM

☘️Sham/Chris🍀 @ShameenChris13 @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @WWE Asuka I hope asuka finally takes that’s title away from Boring Belair. Her reign has been long enough and insanely boring @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @WWEAsuka I hope asuka finally takes that’s title away from Boring Belair. Her reign has been long enough and insanely boring

joey @ncjoeye44 @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @WWE Asuka all auska did was save us from another terrible bianca promo. she’s a woman of the people. @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @WWEAsuka all auska did was save us from another terrible bianca promo. she’s a woman of the people.

In 2019, Asuka turned heel in a similar fashion alongside Kairi Sane on the Blue brand. The run ended after WrestleMania 36, where she turned face and went on to become the RAW Women's Champion after winning the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Asuka could potentially face Bianca Belair in a rematch at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship reign started at WrestleMania 38 when she beat Becky Lynch. Her reign started off strong when she feuded with Big Time Becks and has several matches against The Empress of Tomorrow over the summer.

However, fans were disappointed in her reign after her feud with Becky Lynch. She feuded with Bayley and Damage CTRL for months in a series of matches which made fans lose interest in her title reign. After this, she entered a lackluster feud with Alexa Bliss which ended at Royal Rumble 2023.

Earlier this year, Asuka earned an opportunity against The EST of WWE. Unfortunately, The Empress of Tomorrow was unable to end Bianca Belair's dominant reign at WrestleMania 39. Last night, Asuka returned and turned heel for the first time in years.

According to reports, there are plans for a rematch between The Empress of Tomorrow and The EST of WWE for the RAW Women's Championship at Night of Champions 2023. It will be interesting to see if Asuka can finally end Bianca Belair's reign as champion.

What are your thoughts on Asuka's recent heel turn? Sound off in the comment section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes