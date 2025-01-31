  • home icon
"That creates a whole new feud" - Wrestling veteran discusses possible creative direction for Jade Cargill's return (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jan 31, 2025 17:20 GMT
Jade Cargill is a former AEW star [Image credits: WWE.com]

Legendary wrestling personality and Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about Jade Cargill's return. The star is rumored to show up during the Royal Rumble this weekend.

Cargill has been away from WWE since November 22, 2024, when a mystery attacker left her bruised and battered backstage. WWE officials found her laid out on the hood of a car. Her tag team partner Bianca Belair was devasted by the scene and accompanied Jade to the hospital.

During this week's Smack Talk episode, Bill Apter suggested that Jade Cargill could be booked to have a short stay in the Rumble match. He felt The Storm could come in and directly attack who she thinks her attacker is. The scuffle could lead to both the stars getting eliminated, setting up a major angle for The Road to WrestleMania:

"If she comes in and goes after who she thinks attacked her, she could be in and out of there in five minutes. That creates a whole new feud." [From 17:19 to 17:28]

This year's Royal Rumble is full of megastars looking to punch their ticket to WrestleMania. The Women's Royal Rumble will have blockbuster stars such as Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY, Nia Jax, Naomi, Bayley, and many more.

It will be intriguing to see how Jade Cargill fares if she enters the Women's Royal Rumble match this year.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
