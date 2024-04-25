"That'd be a great spot for him" - WWE Hall of Famer wants 30-year-old star to join Imperium 

The 2024 WWE Draft is set to commence on SmackDown tomorrow night and on RAW next week. Ilja Dragunov might be drafted to either brand, and Booker T has shared that he'd love to see him join Imperium if he does.

The Mad Dragon made his main roster debut on the WrestleMania XL fallout episode of the red brand. It was mentioned during the show that he was eligible for the 2024 Draft. The 30-year-old star lost his NXT Championship to Trick Williams at Spring Breakin' Week One, and many people believe that he's on his way to the main roster.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he wouldn't mind seeing Ilja Dragunov become a new member of Imperium. Giovanni Vinci was kicked out of the group, and the WWE Hall of Famer said he could see The Mad Dragon fitting in nicely.

"I tell you what man, that'd be a great spot for him. You know what, because just being in that faction right there he won't get lost in the shuffle or anything like that. He's really really good and you're gonna be looking and saying who can we put him with. Him being a part of that group right there you can put him against anybody and he can definitely go out there and shine no matter who you put him up against because he's gonna have back up. So yeah, I can see that happening. That'd be a great faction for Ilja to be a part of," said Booker. [1:01:25-1:02:00]

Watch the full video below:

WWE veteran Booker T on Ilja Dragunov possibly feuding with Gunther on the main roster

The Mad Dragon and The Ring General are no strangers to each other. The former dethroned the latter to win the NXT UK Championship in one of the best matches in WWE history.

Booker T added that Ilja Dragunov joining Imperium is a good idea because it'd lead to him facing Gunther on the main roster.

"I love that, yeah (Ilja feuding with Gunther). It's gotta be some heat sooner or later, it's gonna break down sooner or later. But until then we can create some really great TV." [1:02:16-1:02:26]

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see Dragunov turn heel and join Imperium. There's no doubt that if he faces Gunther, the two WWE stars will put on another classic in the ring.

Would you like to see Ilja join Imperium? Sound off by clicking on the discuss button.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.