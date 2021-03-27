''That doesn’t seem respectful to me''- How Former Women's Champion broke locker room etiquette with Shawn Michaels

Former Women's Champion Candice Michelle recently spoke about the time she interrupted Shawn Michaels while he was eating. She admitted that it wasn't very respectful on her part. She had broken locker room etiquette in doing so and admitted that it was because of her naivety.

Candice Michelle is a former model and WWE Superstar who was active with the company from 2004 until 2009. During her time with WWE, Michelle won the Women's Championship once.

Speaking to Voc Nation, Candice Michelle discussed her backstage encounter with WWE legend Shawn Michaels. She elaborated on how her behavior was disrespectful:

“When you go to a wrestling school, you learn that you should walk in and shake everyone’s hand. For me, coming from Hollywood, interrupting a Shawn Michaels eating his meal, that doesn’t seem respectful to me, it was always those hard moments of learning everything, every aspect of this business. When you’re new, and you’re not told those things, you can feel like a real (bad person) sometimes.”

How Candice Michelle learnt from her backstage encounter with Shawn Michaels

Michelle discussed how her background in modeling did not prepare her for a WWE career. This, she believes, was why she had a tough time navigating the do's and don'ts of the wrestling business.

Candice Michelle also talked about WWE retiring the term Diva to address the women of the company. She believes that the Divas Championship was not diminishing for the performers. It was just WWE conveying to the audience that not only are the women great athletes, but they are also beautiful:

''And I think what WWE was trying to say is ‘Hey, they’re both.’ And that’s what we were fighting for. You can be pretty and you can be athletic. You can do both of these things.”

Candice Michelle is also a former 24/7 Champion. She won it in 2019 during a cameo appearance on RAW.