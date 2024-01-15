"That duo of Judgement Day sucks" - Fans are convinced about the result of a major match on this week's WWE RAW

Fans firmly believe that Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh would fall short during their match on this week's episode of WWE RAW. The duo would be taking on DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) at the show.

On last week's edition of WWE RAW, Ciampa pulled off a surprise win against Judgment Day member, and one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor. It laid the foundation for Ciampa and Gargano challenging Balor and Damian Priest for the tag team titles down the line. However, before they get their shot at the gold, the duo would take on Dominik and McDonagh, two other members of the stable.

Though DIY is the clear favorite, the numbers sheer advantage Judgment Day has could turn the tide in the favor of Dominik and McDonagh in no time. In addition to Balor and Priest, Rhea Ripley could also make her presence felt during the bout.

WWE's official Twitter account recently shared the upcoming match's graphic and quizzed fans about their opinions about who could emerge victorious. Most users seemed to believe that Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa could earn a momentum-boosting win before getting an opportunity to challenge for the tag titles.

Check out some of those reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What else is lined up for this week's WWE RAW?

Apart from DIY vs. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, plenty of other things have been announced for WWE RAW, promising a memorable night of action. Dominik and McDonagh's Judgment Day stablemates and Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Damian Priest and Finn Balor will take on The Miz and R-Truth.

Seth Rollins would defend his coveted World Heavyweight Championship against a recently resurgent Jinder Mahal. It'll be interesting to see how this match turns out, especially considering the controversy generated by AEW President Tony Khan last week for publicly taking shots at WWE for putting Mahal in a title match.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Cody Rhodes are also slated to make appearances on the show. As the case is with WWE, fans can expect many other unannounced matches and segments also take place.

Do you think Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa could defeat Dominik Myserio and JD McDonagh on the latest edition of RAW? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here