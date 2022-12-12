The WWE Universe took to social media to share their thoughts on an old clip of Bianca Belair attacking Zelina Vega at her home that went viral.
The current RAW Women's Champion made her main roster debut in 2020. She soon joined her husband Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in their feud against Zelina Vega, Andrade Cien Almas and Angel Garza. During the rivalry between the two groups, Montez Ford inexplicably passed out during a match with Andrade and was believed to have been poisoned.
The EST of WWE went after Zelina for the incident, which led to a brawl between the two. The feud carried over to a personal streaming channel as Bianca Belair stormed into Zelina's house and attacked her during the latter's Twitch stream.
The video recently resurfaced on Twitter, which caught the attention of many. Embedded below are a few of the many fans' responses:
Zelina Vega commented on the attack by Bianca Belair during the Twitch stream
Zelina Vega shared her thoughts on the famous clip, stating that she did not expect the reception it received.
"But the Twitch stream thing, that was such an interesting time because we had no idea it was going to blow up the way it did. It was like trending for three days and I was just like, 'Wow.' It was just a different thing and I think that's what's cool about her and I. We're always trying to do something different, always trying to do something that is going to get people talking, in a good way."
Bianca Belair and Vega had a couple of matches during the long, heated feud between the two groups. The EST of WWE came out on top once, while the other match ended in DQ.
The duo are now on different brands as Belair spearheads the RAW Women's division while Zelina is the manager for Legado Del Fantasma on SmackDown. They last faced off against each other earlier this year when WWE's EST once again stood victorious.
