The WWE Universe took to social media to share their thoughts on an old clip of Bianca Belair attacking Zelina Vega at her home that went viral.

The current RAW Women's Champion made her main roster debut in 2020. She soon joined her husband Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in their feud against Zelina Vega, Andrade Cien Almas and Angel Garza. During the rivalry between the two groups, Montez Ford inexplicably passed out during a match with Andrade and was believed to have been poisoned.

The EST of WWE went after Zelina for the incident, which led to a brawl between the two. The feud carried over to a personal streaming channel as Bianca Belair stormed into Zelina's house and attacked her during the latter's Twitch stream.

The video recently resurfaced on Twitter, which caught the attention of many. Embedded below are a few of the many fans' responses:

Maji @thekidmaj13 . I think this was during the pandemic and Zelina and Bianca were feuding while Andrade and Angel were feuding with Street Profits. This was hilarious and when I first saw it I was like “DAMNNNN!” @ERAOFBNKS I remember this. I think this was during the pandemic and Zelina and Bianca were feuding while Andrade and Angel were feuding with Street Profits. This was hilarious and when I first saw it I was like “DAMNNNN!” @ERAOFBNKS I remember this 😂😂. I think this was during the pandemic and Zelina and Bianca were feuding while Andrade and Angel were feuding with Street Profits. This was hilarious and when I first saw it I was like “DAMNNNN!”

Treasure IV🔱⚓️ @TreasureP_23 @ERAOFBNKS So malakai/aleister black just be letting anybody in his house to whoop his wife @ERAOFBNKS So malakai/aleister black just be letting anybody in his house to whoop his wife 😂😂

Hussein @whoishussein_ @ERAOFBNKS Kayla just sitting there like nothing’s happening @ERAOFBNKS Kayla just sitting there like nothing’s happening 😭😭

🎄𝕺𝖒𝖎𝕭🎄 @BelairTheBoss is taking me out bad @ERAOFBNKS The way Kayla just sitting there likeis taking me out bad @ERAOFBNKS The way Kayla just sitting there like😯 is taking me out bad😭

Nick Ca$h @liunas1556 @linas1556 @ERAOFBNKS My thought was, That feud gone too far, like who can take THAT seriously, cmon! Kinda reminds me of Rey and Dominic's feud when he brought Rhea into his house. If feuds and fights are scripted that doesn't mean they have to make it more obvious... @ERAOFBNKS My thought was, That feud gone too far, like who can take THAT seriously, cmon! Kinda reminds me of Rey and Dominic's feud when he brought Rhea into his house. If feuds and fights are scripted that doesn't mean they have to make it more obvious...

Matteoox🇦🇷🇲🇦 @WiloDouzinhoo @ERAOFBNKS Wait is this scripted or did Bianca actually get into their house and attack Zelina? @ERAOFBNKS Wait is this scripted or did Bianca actually get into their house and attack Zelina?😭

Zelina Vega commented on the attack by Bianca Belair during the Twitch stream

Zelina Vega shared her thoughts on the famous clip, stating that she did not expect the reception it received.

"But the Twitch stream thing, that was such an interesting time because we had no idea it was going to blow up the way it did. It was like trending for three days and I was just like, 'Wow.' It was just a different thing and I think that's what's cool about her and I. We're always trying to do something different, always trying to do something that is going to get people talking, in a good way."

Bianca Belair and Vega had a couple of matches during the long, heated feud between the two groups. The EST of WWE came out on top once, while the other match ended in DQ.

Jugal Shah @itsmejugal_



@ZelinaVegaWWE @BiancaBelairWWE 🏼 Zelina Vega and Bianca Belair really brought the best out of each other. They can wrestle all day and I still wouldn't get tired lf watching. Their chemistry is Zelina Vega and Bianca Belair really brought the best out of each other. They can wrestle all day and I still wouldn't get tired lf watching. Their chemistry is 🔥 @ZelinaVegaWWE @BiancaBelairWWE 👏🏼 https://t.co/vwwG9AUbUo

The duo are now on different brands as Belair spearheads the RAW Women's division while Zelina is the manager for Legado Del Fantasma on SmackDown. They last faced off against each other earlier this year when WWE's EST once again stood victorious.

Did you enjoy the feud between Zelina Vega and Bianca Belair? Sound off in the comment section below.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes