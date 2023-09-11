"That is no German suplex!" - 3-time Women's Champion says Brock Lesnar doesn't know how to hit a German Suplex

A former WWE Women's Champion has taken a massive shot at Brock Lesnar's in-ring ability. The star in question is Madusa.

Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, was one of the most controversial stars in the wrestling business back in the mid-90s. The incident that saw her dumping the WWE Women's title in a garbage can is one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history.

Madusa recently had a chat with Monthly Puroresu, and she targeted Brock Lesnar's usage of the German Suplex move. As per the former WWE Women's Champion, Lesnar doesn't know how to execute a German Suplex.

"It scares me every time I see Brock Lesnar try to do a suplex," Madusa said. "I cringe every time. Brock does that... whatever he calls a German. I yell every time. I'm like, Suplex City my a**. That is no German suplex!" [H/T Monthly Puroresu]

Brock Lesnar popularized the move with his "Suplex City" catchphrase

Lesnar began using the German Suplex extensively at one point during his second WWE run that kicked off in 2012. At SummerSlam 2014, The Beast Incarnate connected 16 German Suplexes on John Cena. The WWE Universe has been chanting "Suplex City" at Lesnar for quite some time now.

As for Madusa, she is a three-time WWE Women's Champion and a Hall of Famer as well. She was incredibly popular among fans back in the early-to-mid 90s.

On an episode of WCW Monday Nitro on December 18, 1995, she threw the WWE Women's title in a garbage can. Madusa later stated that she regretted her actions and wouldn't have done the same if Eric Bischoff hadn't convinced her.

Madusa was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. At the event, the veteran referred to herself as the reigning WWF Women's Champion.

What do you think of Madusa's comments about Lesnar's German Suplex? Sound off in the comments!