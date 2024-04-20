WWE SmackDown Superstar Jade Cargill recently expressed her confidence in becoming the new dominating champion in the women's division.

Rhea Ripley was attacked backstage on RAW after WrestleMania XL by Liv Morgan. It was later revealed that The Eradicator got injured during the segment, resulting in her relinquishing the Women's World Championship. This has brought a lot of change in the women's division as there will be a battle royal to crown a new champion next week on the red brand.

While opening up on The Babyfaces Podcast, Cargill stated that she would be delighted to have a match with Nia Jax and also against Ripley once she recovers from her injury. Big Jade expressed how she is confident enough in her ability to maintain a winning streak and dominate the matches.

"I have some unfinished business with Nia Jax. That would be great. I think that would be an amazing match. Rhea Ripley, obviously she’s injured right now, but I know she is going to comeback and hopefully I’m holding that belt when she comes back. One thing I know is how to hold a streak down and how to go out there, dominate, and kick bu*t. That would be a great match as well," she said.

The former TBS Champion went on to tease a match against her current partner Bianca Beliar down the line.

"Eventually, if things don’t work out, I think we’re doing phenomenal right now, but Bianca [Belair]. That’s something people have always wanted to see. Us working alongside each other right now in the same right, out there with Naomi, we were all part of different promotions as of last year. It’s a phenomenal thing to see." [H/T- Fightful]

Jade Cargill sent out a message before her first live event in WWE

Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut at the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Earlier this month, she competed in her first tag team match in the company at WrestleMania, and on RAW after 'Mania, she made her singles debut against Chelsea Green.

The SmackDown star has dominated every match that she competes in and continues to gain momentum. Jade Cargill will look forward to carrying on her dominance as she will be in action at her first house show in WWE.

Big Jade recently took to her Instagram account to express her excitement with her fans. The superstar penned down that she's excited to perform at her first live event which was held on April 20 at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania.

"Excited to have my FIRST @WWE Live Event appearance!!! This Saturday in Erie, PA. at the Erie Insurance Arena! See you there 🥰⚡️💪🏾"

It will be thrilling to watch Jade Cargill rise to the top and establish herself as the most dominant wrestler in the WWE women's division.

