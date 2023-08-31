"That would be a great match" - Wrestling veteran has the best opponent in mind for LA Knight at WrestleMania 40

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently felt that a WrestleMania match between LA Knight and Dominik Mysterio would be a major crowd-puller.

Knight has been on the ascendance in WWE over the last few months. He won the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023, took care of Hit Row on SmackDown, and is now in a feud with The Miz.

Dirty Dom, on the other hand, has become one of the most detestable heels after turning his back on his father, Rey Mysterio, and siding with The Judgment Day.

On a recent episode of Keepin it 100, the wrestling veteran felt that Dominik vs. Knight would be a great match for WrestleMania. However, Konnan felt that the feud would be more of a personal rivalry and the World Heavyweight Championship would not be in the picture.

"The thing is, that would be a great match. He would be booed and LA Knight would be cheered. But I wouldn't put it for the World Heavyweight Championship." [From 2:53 - 3:00]

LA Knight will face The Miz at Payback

LA Knight's rivalry with The Miz is one of the best storylines in WWE currently. This personal feud has brought out the best in The A-Lister, as was evident during his promo on RAW this past week, mocking Knight and making him out to be an Attitude Era cosplayer.

It all started the night after SummerSlam when Knight seemingly took up The Miz's slot for a photo shoot. The Awesome One called out the Megastar and claimed that he didn't show respect by shaking hands and introducing himself. LA Knight did not take too kindly to these statements and planted him with a BFT.

The two men are now set to face each other at Payback 2023 in a singles matchup.

