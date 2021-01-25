"That guy has gotten into better shape" - Booker T praises top SmackDown Superstar's incredible physical transformation

Booker T is known to be a straight shooter who doesn't shy away from publicly expressing his opinions. The former WCW Champion recently praised a former Universal Champion, saying that he is impressed with the way the SmackDown Superstar has gotten in shape. Talking about Kevin Owens, Booker T said that The Prizefighter has done a tremendous job of improving his physique and looks like a new version of himself compared to two years ago.

Kevin Owens will be facing Roman Reigns at this year's Royal Rumble event in a Last Man Standing match. While Booker T believes Roman Reigns is the favorite to win, he has major respect for Kevin Owens and the way that The Prizefighter has turned his career around.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Booker T said that Kevin Owens has always been the individual who can put in great in-ring work. Since Owens has gotten himself in good shape, The Prizefighter has become a top-tier Superstar in WWE, according to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer. Talking about who he thinks will win at Royal Rumble, Booker T said that Reigns vs. Owens is a match he is really looking forward to.

'' I’m a Roman Reigns guy. But look at that photo of Kevin Owens. That’s a different Kevin Owens right there. You picture him for a year-and-a-half, two years ago, and that guy has gotten into better shape. The thing is, it’s been gratuitous. Kevin Owens has always been that guy that can go to the ring and go all night.''

Booker T on if Kevin Owens poses a real threat to Roman Reigns

Booker T admitted that he is a big fan of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Having said that, Booker T also believes that Kevin Owens is going to give Reigns a run for his money when it comes to Royal Rumble. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said that Reigns and Owens will put on a clinic.

''And now, putting himself in better shape, that’s going to be the match to look for. Guys, get ready because this is going to be an encore and a curtain call for these two guys.”

