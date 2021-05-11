"That should not be happening at this level" - Vince Russo slams match from WWE RAW [Exclusive]

Asuka faced Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW in a rematch from WrestleMania in what was The Empress' second match of the night. One person who was critical of the match was Vince Russo.

Vince Russo was a former head writer for WWE and WCW during the Monday Night Wars. A controversial figure, according to some, Russo is also a one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

Vince Russo was on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone. During the review of last night's RAW, Russo pointed out a major issue he had with the match between Asuka and RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. Here's what Russo had to say:

"Bro, I'm looking at this match, this women's match off, and there was a spot in this match where Rhea Ripley is blatantly talking to Asuka. I'm like, come on, that should not be happening at this level. I should not see Rhea Ripley talking to Asuka. That should not happen at this level," said Vince Russo.

Asuka wrestled twice on WWE RAW

Asuka was in action twice on last night's episode of WWE RAW. The Empress was a part of the opening match of the night where she teamed up with Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose to take on Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Asuka won the match for her team after pinning Baszler following a Shining Wizard.

In her second match of the night, Asuka faced RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in a WrestleMania rematch. Charlotte Flair was on commentary for this match and Ripley won after hitting the Empress of Tomorrow with a Riptide.

Rhea Ripley is set to defend the WWE RAW Women's Championship against Asuka and Charlotte Flair at the WrestleMania Backlash PPV.

