"That is not how I think wrestling should be done" – Current champion shares honest thoughts on WrestleMania title match

Gunther has probably had one of the best introductory years on the WWE main roster. During an interview, the current Intercontinental Champion shared how unhappy he was about his upcoming Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 39.

The Ring General is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania this weekend. A few weeks ago, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre simultaneously won a No.1 Contender's Fatal Five-Way Match that included Xavier Woods, LA Knight and Karion Kross.

The following week, McIntyre and Sheamus competed in a singles match to determine the No.1 Contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Their match ended in a no-contest, resulting in Adam Pearce booking the Triple Threat Match between the duo and Gunther at WrestleMania.

Days before he puts his Intercontinental Championship on the line, the champion spoke to BTSport about his rookie year in WWE and the possibility of a match against Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. Before ending the conversation, Ariel Helwani wanted to understand the champion's thoughts on his match at The Show of Shows.

"Definitely, I don't like Triple Threat Matches. I've got to be honest with you. I like traditional stuff more. I like one-one-one, tag matches, six-man tag matches. All that is fine. But everything, that is in my personal opinion, a triple threat, four way or something like that. That is not how I think wrestling should be done." [14:48-15:16]

Gunther debuted in WWE shortly after WrestleMania 38

Gunther, along with Kaiser, made his main roster debut on WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 38. His debut match, which he won in under three minutes, was against Joe Alonzo on the April 8th episode of the show.

He had a few more squash matches before winning the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet on the June 10th episode of the Blue Brand. He was the first Austrian wrestler to do so.

He and Kaiser made their tag team debut on the May 27th episode of the show, and took down Ricochet and Drew Gulak. Giovanni Vinci was later added to re-form Imperium, with Gunther as the faction leader.

Since winning the IC Title, Gunther has beaten formidable opponents such as Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio, and many more. He has been the Intercontinental Champion for over nine months now and is on the verge of setting new records in WWE.

How long do you think Gunther's reign will last? Let us know in the comments section below!

