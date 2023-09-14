"That just blows my mind" - 46-year-old star on Vince McMahon not handing WWE over to Stephanie

A former WWE star is surprised that Vince McMahon didn't pass over WWE to Stephanie McMahon. The star in question is Maven.

For a long time, fans believed that Vince would pass over his company to his daughter, Stephanie McMahon. The feeling only strengthened when Shane McMahon parted ways with WWE in 2010.

WWE veteran Maven recently weighed in on WWE's merger with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings. The 46-year-old stated that it blows his mind that Vince McMahon didn't hand over his company to Stephanie.

"Shocking. Like, literally shocking. I was more convinced the Sun wouldn't come up tomorrow than Vince would ever let anyone have his baby. So it's stunning for two parts, and the first part is, I'm shocked Vince would ever give up control and I'm shocked that he would ever not pass on the company to to Steph or to Shane. That just blows my mind. Yeah, that said, business is business and I understand that you have to do what's best at the moment." [5:10-5:54]

Stephanie resigned from WWE shortly after Vince McMahon's return

Vince McMahon returned to WWE as executive chairman in January 2023. Fans were in for another surprise, though. Stephanie McMahon resigned from WWE soon after, resulting in Nick Khan becoming the sole CEO of the company.

Here's an excerpt from Stephanie McMahon's tweet announcing her resignation:

"WWE is in such a strong position that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation. I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan."

WWE legend and Stephanie's husband Triple H still holds a major position in the company. He is currently the Chief Content Officer and the Head of Creative for WWE.

What do you think about Maven's comment regarding WWE's merger with UFC?

