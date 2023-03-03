"That was just surreal" - Former champion talks about segment with Triple H, plans for him and AEW star on WWE's main roster

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish has revealed that there were plans for The Undisputed Era to move to WWE's main roster.

Triple H has guided several remarkable talents on NXT over the years, but some of them are unfortunately not with the company today. One such star who is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling is former NXT Champion Adam Cole.

Speaking to a Q&A for the Going Broadway Podcast, Bobby Fish touched on the topic of The Undisputed Era's brief run on the main roster back in November 2019, with a segment featuring Seth Rollins, Triple H and the faction.

"Yeah, there definitely were conversations (about Undisputed ERA going to WWE’s main roster). We went up to RAW and SmackDown. I don’t remember exactly the time frame of it but it was that one year Kyle (O’Reilly) and I wrestled. Was it (Survivor Series)?… I know on SmackDown, we came up and we jumped FTR and Roddy (Strong) and (Adam) Cole jumped The New Day."

He continued:

"We did a thing on RAW with Hunter, which again, another moment that was just surreal. So yeah, there was definitely talk and thought of it but nothing really panned out and it was always something that was gonna be revisited so I just think, you know, like a lot of things in wrestling, we just didn’t get there." [H/T: Post Wrestling]

The Undisputed Era was one of the most consistently successful factions in NXT. They were the first stable to simultaneously hold all the male titles in the former black-and-gold brand.

The foursome split in 2021 when the contracts of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly expired. This lead to them all jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling on separate occasions. They even united in AEW as a sub-group of The Elite.

Their run concluded on WWE TV at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day in early 2021, when Adam Cole turned on O'Reilly. Roderick Strong remains the sole member of the faction to continue with the Stamford-based promotion.

Roderick Strong reportedly asked for his WWE release last year

Former NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong is currently inactive due to an ankle injury. He was last seen on WWE TV as the leader of the Diamond Mine, yet another faction featuring stars such as Brutus Creed, Julius Creed, Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Strong feels beatdown and wants to exit. However, as of this writing, he is still under contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

"Roderick’s fantastic, but, you know, he’s pretty beaten down. I’m not talking about physically, I mean I’m talking about just the way he’s booked and everything like that. You know, and he’s asked to get out, he’s not allowed to get out. So, he’s in that weird state, you know, where he’s somewhere he doesn’t want to be basically." (H/T Ringside News)

Do you think The Undisputed Era will reform in WWE down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

