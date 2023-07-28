"That kind of changed things up for me" - 33-year-old SmackDown Superstar makes interesting real-life revelation

WWE SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller opened up about his real-life personality and revealed an interesting detail.

The 33-year-old NXT graduate has carved a niche on the blue brand, courtesy of his antics during his talk show, The Grayson Waller Affect. Fans have grown to like his heel persona on SmackDown and will be pleased to know that he is not much different in real life.

During his recent appearance on the Out of Character podcast, Waller discussed his personality on and off the screen. He admitted to being larger than life even when the cameras stopped rolling. Waller talked about how wrestling changed his personality and said:

"I think if you ask anyone that knows me, they would say that there’s almost no difference. I don’t particularly think that I play anything. I think this is really just me, but obviously when the red light comes on, it’s a little bit amped up. But I don’t think there’s much difference at all. Growing up and things like that, I was similar to everyone. Once I started getting into wrestling and that type of thing, once I realized I was good at it, too, that kind of changed things up for me." (H/T SEScoops)

Waller was booked for a brief yet entertaining segment on Money in the Bank against legendary Superstar John Cena. Although Waller fell victim to Cena's Attitude Adjustment, he impressed fans while sharing the ring with the 16-time world champion.

WWE Hall of Famer set to compete in a massive match on SmackDown this week

This week on SmackDown, LWO members Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar will lock horns in a singles match to crown the new No. 1 contender for the United States Championship. The winner of this match will challenge Austin Theory for the title, potentially at SummerSlam 2023.

Fans also expect to see a blockbuster segment tonight featuring Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion agreed to put his Tribal Chiefdom on the line against Jey Uso at SummerSlam, raising the stakes ahead of their upcoming title match.

