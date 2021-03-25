"That was the last news I ever gave him" - WWE Superstar Cameron Grimes shares heartbreaking story about his father

WWE Superstar Cameron Grimes revealed an emotional story involving his father during his appearance on the latest edition of the After The Bell podcast. Grimes had a great chat with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph, and he opened up about the last news that he ever shared with his dad, Tracy Caddell.

Grimes talked about how his father always pushed him towards his dreams. During a backstage segment in WWE, the latter appeared right before The Hardy Boyz went out to the ring and won their first titles in the promotion. Grimes fondly recalled the incident and said:

"My father single-handedly raised me. His claim to fame was that he was an extra on the night that the Hardy Boyz won the tag team titles for the first time. So, that's really cool. You can see that there is a vignette right before the Hardy Boyz go out where a paramedic talks to JBL and says, 'Mr. JBL, you probably shouldn't be going out there.' I think there was a pay-per-view the night before. JBL just punched him in the face and it was awesome. That was like his big claim to fame."

Following that, Grimes revealed how his father helped him when he was working hard to get a contract from WWE. When he finally signed with the NXT, Grimes immediately called his father to inform him about achieving his dream. Unfortunately, that was the last conversation between the two, as Tracy Caddell passed away later that week.

"I called my father to tell him the news that I wanted to tell him my entire life. Unfortunately, that was the last time I ever talked to my father. The last news that I was ever able to give him was that WWE had signed me. I called him on Wednesday. That Saturday, I received a call that my father has passed away with a heart attack. It was devastating."

Grimes is still grateful that his father got to know about his signing with WWE. The NXT superstar tried hard to think of it as a perfect fairytale in which he achieved what the father-son duo always dreamt about.

Cameron Grimes revealed how his father pushed him towards bigger things once he discovered his passion for pro wrestling. As a former wrestler and promoter himself, Caddell always encouraged Grimes to fight against all odds to sign a big promotion like WWE.

"He was always the person to tell me that I had it. He was always the person to tell me about everything that would come. He would always tell me that he was here for me. And then, when I finally got where I was supposed to go, he was able to rest. It is terrible, it breaks me up every time, but you can't write a better story."

Grimes has had a meteoric rise on WWE NXT over the last few months. He has been excellent with his theatrics and adds genuine humor to his storylines, leading to entertaining segments. He believes that he finally has everything that he wanted in return for his hard work.