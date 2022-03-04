"That was a once in a lifetime situation" - WWE veteran compares Roman Reigns vs. The Rock with iconic Hulk Hogan match (Exclusive)

Al Snow has weighed in on Roman Reigns and The Rock's rumored WrestleMania 39 match while speaking on a brand new edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Reigns is currently the top heel on WWE TV and is set to face Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38. Rumors have circulated in the recent past, in regards to a showdown between The Tribal Chief and The Brahma Bull at WrestleMania 39 next year.

Al Snow was asked whether The Rock vs. Roman Reigns could create the same kind of magic that the WrestleMania 18 match between The Great One and Hulk Hogan did. Snow had the following to say in response:

"I think that they could create magic, yes. Do I think that they could create that kind of magic between Hulk Hogan and between The Rock? That was a once in a lifetime situation, you know, you've got Hulk Hogan who's a master, an absolute master of the art of professional wrestling, and Dwayne Johnson, The Rock is a legend as well." [6:33-7:01]

Snow had major praise for The Rock and Hulk Hogan:

"And they both were so adept at knowing what to do and when to do it, and if you remember they didn't do really whole lot physically, but what they did meant so much. And that comes from those years of experience and understanding the knowing what works for you and why it does," said Snow. [7:02-7:23]

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is quite possibly the biggest dream match that WWE has to offer

Roman Reigns is hands down the biggest star of his generation. The Rock, on the other hand, is dubbed by many as the greatest entertainer in all of wrestling. A possible showdown between these two megastars is bound to garner tons of media attention as well as ticket sales.

Justawrestlingfan 🌴 @Justawrestling5 Roman Reigns dipped a match against gOldberg in his last babyface run



& now in his next 3 manias after,



He stack-pinned 2 former champs



He's about to become the first ever World & Universal Double Champion



& next year he'll likely be the first of his gen to beat The Rock. Roman Reigns dipped a match against gOldberg in his last babyface run& now in his next 3 manias after,He stack-pinned 2 former champsHe's about to become the first ever World & Universal Double Champion& next year he'll likely be the first of his gen to beat The Rock. https://t.co/kTduNQW2aT

As for The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan, this dream encounter happened 20 years ago at WrestleMania 18. It wasn't a technical masterpiece by any means, but the crowd reaction turned it into an instant classic. The Brahma Bull defeated Hogan that night, and the duo embraced to a loud pop from the 68,000 fans in attendance.

What do you think? Will Reigns vs. The Rock be able to create the kind of magic that Hogan vs. The Rock did, back in the day?

